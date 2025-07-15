Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,712,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of STRL opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $244.48.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

