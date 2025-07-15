Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 259,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

