Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

