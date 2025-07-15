Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 6.5%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

