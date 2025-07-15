Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys 612 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DGRO opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

