iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

