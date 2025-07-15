Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.63.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8%

UNP stock opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.