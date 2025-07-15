Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

