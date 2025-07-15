Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,518 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $215,939,824.80. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FWRG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

