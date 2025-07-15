Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

DY stock opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $255.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

