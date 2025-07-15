Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VSS stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $135.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

