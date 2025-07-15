Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

