Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.04. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.