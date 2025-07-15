Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,237,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 463,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCSG opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

