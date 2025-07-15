Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXE opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

