Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

