The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.