OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 579.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

DexCom Stock Up 2.4%

DXCM stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

