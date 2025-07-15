POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in POSCO by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 20,297.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. POSCO has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

