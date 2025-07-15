OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

