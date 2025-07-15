Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

