OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,895 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,597,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

