OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $5,706,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

