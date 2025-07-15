Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
