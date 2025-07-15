Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 719 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 147,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

