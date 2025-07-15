Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

