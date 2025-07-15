American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,411.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $109.93.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

