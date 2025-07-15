Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $28.76. Banco De Chile shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 562,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Banco De Chile during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

