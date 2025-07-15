OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.37 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $189,584,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average of $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.