Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.84.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $472.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.18 and a 200 day moving average of $459.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

