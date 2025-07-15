Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Financial Review

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Worthington Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Worthington Enterprises 1 1 1 1 2.50

Dividends

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Enterprises pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21%

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Worthington Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.25 billion 3.01 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.33 Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.76 $96.05 million $1.91 33.40

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Worthington Enterprises on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

