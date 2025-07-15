Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.42. Century Casinos shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 91,352 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $73.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

