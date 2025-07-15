SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,696,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 780,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.