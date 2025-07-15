SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 26,931 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,931 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Marathon Digital worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,755,000 after purchasing an additional 518,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 504,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,413,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 6.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,853 shares of company stock worth $3,072,049. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

