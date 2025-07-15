SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 266.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,322 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 726,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 405,899 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Up 36.6%

BATS VNM opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

