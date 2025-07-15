SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,995 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 175.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TNA stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

