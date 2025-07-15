SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 2,404.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in VEON by 5,190.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 154,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.53. VEON had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

