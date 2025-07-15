SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

