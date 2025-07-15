SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

