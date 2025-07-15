SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

