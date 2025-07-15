SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $203,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,523,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 over the last ninety days. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.