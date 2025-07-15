Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – July 12th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for home repair, renovation and enhancement. These businesses range from hardware and building-materials suppliers to specialty toolmakers and home-renovation contractors. Investors often view them as indicators of consumer confidence and housing-market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.15. 3,068,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.12. 1,840,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

