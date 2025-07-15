Top Technology Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, manufacturing or distributing technology-based products and services—ranging from computer hardware and software to semiconductors, networking equipment and internet platforms. Because the sector is driven by rapid innovation and shifting market trends, technology stocks often exhibit higher growth potential and volatility compared with more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,988,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. 39,713,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,348,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.41.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,454,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $506.78.

