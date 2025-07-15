Top Medical Stocks To Follow Now – July 12th

MiNK Therapeutics, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Intuitive Surgical, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of medical products and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical devices and healthcare providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth and innovations. Their performance is often driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded up $56.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. 47,688,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,369. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.19.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.81. 9,789,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.88. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $793.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,273. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.39 and its 200 day moving average is $799.99.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $13.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.06. 2,951,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,961. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. 7,866,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.83. 10,916,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

