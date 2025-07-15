SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,961 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

