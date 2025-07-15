Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 12th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware (like headsets), software and immersive content platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of VR across gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. Because the VR industry is still emerging and relies heavily on new technologies and consumer adoption, these equities can be more volatile than those in more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.73 on Friday, hitting $717.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $674.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.17.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.39. 11,367,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,217,999. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,294. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

