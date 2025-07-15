Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – July 12th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Oracle are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate and maintain essential physical assets—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, pipelines and telecommunications networks. These companies often enjoy regulated revenues or long?term contracts, which can translate into relatively stable cash flows and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.92. 193,205,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,988,678. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.06. 16,560,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,451. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $395.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 3.70.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.19. 34,243,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,878,935. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.38. 14,264,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,130,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $281.18.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,172,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $647.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $241.44.

