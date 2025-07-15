Apollon Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apollon Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

