Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – July 12th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are usually well-established, often industry leaders or “blue-chip” companies, and tend to exhibit more stable earnings and lower volatility than smaller-cap stocks. Investors often include large caps in their portfolios for steady growth potential and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,988,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,821,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average is $321.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,558,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

