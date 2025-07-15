Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $3.53 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 303,712 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FJAN opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

